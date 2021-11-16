Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   17 November

Parliament session begins: 2022 state budget draft on agenda

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 16, ARMENPRESS. The plenary session of the Parliament of Armenia kicked off today.

33 items, including the 2022 state budget draft, are on the agenda of the session.

Before today’s session, the budget draft has been debated at the joint sessions of parliamentary standing committees.

 

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan

 








