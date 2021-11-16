Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   17 November

Opposition boycotts parliament session

Opposition boycotts parliament session

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 16, ARMENPRESS. The opposition Hayastan and Pativ Unem blocs of the Armenian parliament are boycotting today’s session in protest of the majority’s refusal to convene an emergency sitting to discuss the situation at the country’s borders earlier on November 15. 

The session’s agenda includes the 2022 government budget.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan

 








youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]