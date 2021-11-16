Armenia interested in establishing Justice Houses on Georgian model

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 16, ARMENPRESS. Minister of Justice Karen Andreasyan and Charge d' Affairs of the Georgian Embassy in Armenia Irakli Kvanchakhadze discussed the opportunities of exchange of practice and information aimed at establishing Justice Houses (Public Service Hall) in Armenia on the Georgian model.

During their meeting, the Armenian justice minister presented the agenda of the ministry’s reforms to his guest and emphasized the necessity for the exchange of experience with the Georgian partners.

The minister also expressed the interest of the ministry to continue organizing the traditional Armenian-Georgian legal forum.

At the end of the meeting the sides agreed to deepen the bilateral cooperation.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan