Armenian Security Council Secretary, Russian Ambassador highlight need for quick start of demarcation, delimitation

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 16, ARMENPRESS. Secretary of the Security Council Armen Grigoryan met today with Russian Ambassador to Armenia Sergei Kopyrkin, the Office of the Secretary said in a statement.

“The meeting focused on the current situation on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border. In this context the sides emphasized the necessity of quickly starting the Armenian-Azerbaijani border demarcation and delimitation process”, the statement says.

The sides reaffirmed the complete implementation of the agreement reached earlier, that is the exchange of prisoners of war with “all for all” principle.

Armen Grigoryan and Sergei Kopyrkin also discussed the unblocking of communications in the region.

