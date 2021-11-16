Azerbaijani armed forces launched open terrorist attack against Armenia – Ombudsman issues statement

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 16, ARMENPRESS. The Azerbaijani armed forces have started an open terrorist attack against Armenia, including in the vicinity of several civilian settlements of Syunik province, Ombudsman Arman Tatoyan said in a statement issued on the occasion of the latest Azerbaijani attacks at the eastern section of Armenia’s border.

Tatoyan said that from the very beginning the actions of Azerbaijan are criminal and are part of its genocidal policy.

“Following the war the Azerbaijani armed forces invaded and were illegally deployed near the settlements and in the sovereign territory of Armenia. Since then, in different periods they are engaged in regular crimes, including terrorist acts, they fire at the settlements, they are a real danger to the life and health of the civilians, they set fire on pastures, the free movement of the people has been restricted as a result of their actions, etc.

The Armenian servicemen protect the life and health of the population from the Azerbaijani criminal acts”, the Ombudsman said.

Arman Tatoyan has initiated urgent examinations over the Azerbaijani terrorist acts which started since November 14.

“According to some data, it is reported that 6 Armenian servicemen have been captured. This is an open illegal act as the deployments and actions of the Azerbaijani servicemen are unlawful from the very beginning”, Tatoyan said.

He stated that the Azerbaijani authorities bear a full responsibility for any harm to the life and health of the Armenian servicemen caused by their illegal, terrorist acts from the very beginning.

Tatoyan also informed that he is sending reports about the situation to the international community.

