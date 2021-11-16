PM Pashinyan confirms participation in Biden’s Summit for Democracy

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 16, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has confirmed his participation in the Summit for Democracy in the United States, which will be hosted by President Joe Biden in December.

“Nikol Pashinyan received an invitation from President Biden to participate in the Summit for Democracy. Prime Minister Pashinyan confirmed his participation. We view the Summit for Democracy as a chance to strengthen democracy in Armenia and we will use the forum for this goal,” the Secretary of the Security Council Armen Grigoryan said in an interview on Public Television.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan