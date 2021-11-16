Iranian, Russian Presidents consider any change of borders in region unacceptable  

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 16, ARMENPRESS. During a telephone conversation with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin, President of Iran Ebrahim Raisi welcomed Russia’s initiative to establish peace and stability in the Caucasian region, the Iranian Presidential Office reports.

“Any change in the geopolitical situation and the borders of the countries of the region is unacceptable”, the sides said.

Expressing their concern about the current situation around the Nagorno Karabakh conflict, the Russian leader talked about raising the level of trust and cooperation in the region, stating that they seek to implement the “3+3” consulting mechanism. Putin expressed hope for Iran’s support.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan