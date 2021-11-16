President of the European Council calls for de-escalation and an immediate ceasefire

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 16, ARMENPRESS. The President of the European Council Charles Michel wrote on his Twitter page that against the background of the tense border situation he held talks with the Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan and the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.

“We call for urgent de-escalation and full ceasefire. The situation in the region is challenging. The EU is committed to work with partners to overcome tensions for a prosperous and stable South Caucasus”, ARMENPRESS reports Charles Michel wrote.