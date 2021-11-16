Pashinyan, Putin discuss border situation

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 16, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan held a phone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin, ARMENPRESS reports, the official website of the Kremlin informs.

It’s mentioned that during the conversation initiated by the Armenian side, the Armenian and Russian leaders discussed the situation created by a number of incidents on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border.

The sides agreed to continue contacts on this issue.