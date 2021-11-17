LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 16-11-21

LONDON, NOVEMBER 17, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 16 November:

The price of aluminum down by 1.87% to $2628.00, copper price down by 0.84% to $9650.00, lead price down by 1.32% to $2325.00, nickel price down by 1.26% to $19550.00, tin price down by 0.91% to $37455.00, zinc price down by 1.80% to $3197.50, molybdenum price stood at $45000.00, cobalt price up by 3.36% to $61500.00, “Armenpress” reports.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.