Parliament session – LIVE

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 17, ARMENPRESS. The Parliament of Armenia is holding a session today.

33 items, including the 2022 state budget draft, are on the agenda of the session.

Before today’s session, the budget draft has been debated at the joint sessions of parliamentary standing committees.

