Rep. Pallone condemns Azerbaijani aggression against Armenia

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 17, ARMENPRESS. US Congressman Frank Pallone expressed his concern about the latest Azerbaijani aggression against Armenia.

“Azerbaijan's escalation of violence on Armenian soil is unacceptable. This increase of deadly violence against Armenia will only continue unless the US Mission to the OSCE, the State Department and the international community take immediate and decisive diplomatic action.

Claims that both sides are at fault ignore the fact that Azeri troops are attacking within the sovereign territory of Armenia and terrorizing innocent civilians. This is a purposeful violation of international law that will only further embolden Aliyev if he is not stopped”, Rep. Pallone said on Twitter.