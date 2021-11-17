Parliament adopts bill on cutting New Year holidays

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 17, ARMENPRESS. Parliament passed at second reading the government-authored bill on cutting the number of New Year holidays.

Before, Armenia had a week-long holiday starting December 31st (New Year holidays until January 2nd, then until January 5th pre-Christmas holidays, January 6th Christmas, and the 7th of January was observed as Merelots (Day of Commemorating the Dead).

By the new law, only December 31st, January 1st and 2nd , as well the January 6th will be non-working days.

The law passed with 57 votes in favor.

The Armenian Church had recommended January 5 (Christmas Eve) and January 7 (Merelots) to remain non-working days, but the proposal was not approved.

The recommendation on cutting the number of holidays was brought forward by Economy Minister Vahan Kerobyan, who says that the week-long holidays negatively impact the GDP and production volumes in different branches of the economy, as well as foreign economic activities and the implementation of contract relations with domestic and foreign organizations. Kerobyan said earlier that the move would lead to economic benefits and GDP growth.

