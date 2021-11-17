Iran says current tension on Armenia-Azerbaijan border is harmful for region

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 17, ARMENPRESS. Iran is concerned about the reports of new military actions on the border between Armenia and Azerbaijan, Foreign ministry spokesperson Saeed Khatibzadeh said, calling on the two countries to show restraint.

He emphasized the need for the two countries to respect the internationally recognized borders and urged them to solve the issues through dialogue and peaceful means.

Saeed Khatibzadeh said that the current tension is harmful for the peace process and regional development. He once again stated that Iran is ready, like before, to assist both sides resolve the disputes and establish stability and security in the region.