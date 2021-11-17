Armenia, Azerbaijan in attendance at Moscow CIS Security Council Secretaries meeting

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 17, ARMENPRESS. The 9th annual meeting of the CIS Secretaries of Security Council has kicked off in Moscow, with the secretary of security councils of the 9 member states of the Commonwealth of Independent States in attendance, including Armenia’s Armen Grigoryan and Azerbaijan’s Ramil Usubov.

Just yesterday, the Azerbaijani military launched a massive deadly attack on Armenia from the eastern border.

