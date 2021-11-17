Armenian President presents current situation on borders caused by Azerbaijani military aggression to foreign partners

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 17, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian presented the current situation on the borders of the country caused by the latest Azerbaijani military aggression to a number of state, public figures, heads of influential media outlets during the Bloom New Economy Forum in Singapore.

Armen Sarkissian presented the Azerbaijani encroachments against Armenia’s territorial integrity, as well as the issue of the Armenian prisoners of war who are illegally held in Azerbaijan.

On the sidelines of the Forum, the Armenian President also gave interviews to several foreign media outlets, during which he once again touched upon the post-war situation in the country and the continuous military aggression of Azerbaijan and its illegal infiltration into Armenia’s sovereign territory.

At the meetings with the leaders of Paypal, McKinsey & Company, Bharti Enterprises, Mastercard, Temasek, Tata Group and other international companies, the President also introduced Armenia’s development prospects and future programs.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan