Kremlin assesses possibility of holding Armenia-Russia-Azerbaijan summit

MOSCOW, NOVEMBER 17, ARMENPRESS. Holding a trilateral summit between Russia, Armenia and Azerbaijan will be a necessity at some point, but this would require consent of all three sides, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told reporters, according to RIA Novosti.

“Definitely, at some phase such contacts will be a necessity, and the consent and readiness of all three sides is required for that to be possible,” he said.

On November 16, the Azerbaijani armed forces launched a major attack on Armenia from the eastern border. The Azerbaijani military deployed artillery, various caliber firearms and armored equipment in the attack. The fighting stopped through a Russian-mediated ceasefire later in the day.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan