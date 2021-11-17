Armenian President presents post-war situation to Singaporean counterpart

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 17, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian met with President of Singapore Halimah Yacob, the Armenian President’s Office reports.

The two Presidents discussed the current agenda of the bilateral relations.

President Sarkissian presented information about the current situation following the 2020 Nagorno Karabakh war, the humanitarian problems and Azerbaijan’s continuous aggressive actions, including the latest incursion into the sovereign territory of Armenia.

The meeting sides also discussed the development potential and opportunities of the Armenian-Singaporean partnership. President Armen Sarkissian said Singapore is a good example of rapidly developed successful state for many countries, including Armenia.

The President of Singapore said they are ready to assist Armenia with their experience in a number of fields.

The two presidents also praised the Armenian community of Singapore, highlighting its significant role during the history of Singapore, contribution to trade, economy, culture and other areas.

