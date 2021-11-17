Russia urges Armenia, Azerbaijan to demonstrate restraint and prevent new incidents

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 17, ARMENPRESS. Russia is in contact with both Azerbaijan and Armenia for bringing the situation to a peaceful level, ARMENPRESS reports official representative of the Russian MFA Maria Zakharova said in a weekly briefing.

She reminded that on November 16, Russian President Vladimir Putin had a telephone conversation with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, and Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoygu had telephone conversations with his Armenian and Azerbaijani counterparts.

“As a result of these mediation efforts, the fights and clashes stopped last night. Joint efforts to defuse tensions continues. We call on both sides to show restraint, not to allow new incidents, to resolve all disputes exclusively through political-diplomatic means," Zakharova said.

She noted that Russia is ready to further assist these countries in establishing peace and stability in the region.

“Recent events confirm the need for an immediate start of the demarcation and subsequent delimitation of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border, as well as the commencement of the work of the relevant commission on the basis of previously submitted Russian proposals”, Zakharova said.