Armenian military releases identity of killed soldier

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 18, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian Ministry of Defense released the identity of the soldier who was killed in action during the November 16 Azerbaijani attack on Armenia and whose body was transported from Baku to Yerevan by the Russian military.

The fallen soldier is identified as Senior Lieutenant Taron Sahakyan of the Armenian Armed Forces, born 1990. The transfer was mediated by Lieutenant General Rustam Muradov, the Deputy Commander of the Southern Military District of the Russian Armed Forces.

The Armenian military said they continue working in direction of finding the missing troops and returning the captives.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan