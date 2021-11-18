OSCE Chairperson-in-Office calls for continued de-escalation in talks with Azeri FM

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 18, ARMENPRESS. The Chairperson-in-Office of the OSCE and Minister for Foreign Affairs of Sweden Ann Linde held a phone conversation with Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov on “recent developments in the region.”

“Called for continued de-escalation. Reiterated support for process through Minsk Group Co-Chairs and my Personal Representative,” Linde tweeted.

On November 16, the Azerbaijani military launched a major attack on Armenia from the eastern border, deploying armored equipment and artillery.

Editing by Stepan Kocharyan