Eurasian integration among Armenia’s priorities, says PM

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 18, ARMENPRESS. Eurasian integration is among the priorities of the Armenian government, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said in his remarks at the meeting of the heads of government of the member states of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) in Yerevan.

Pashinyan firstly congratulated the new Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Akylbek Japarov, wishing success to his responsible position. He said that Armenia is ready to make efforts in the future as well to maintain the constructive dialogue between the governments of the two countries.

“Hosting this session, we have tried to create as convenient conditions as possible for the discussion of the agenda. In addition to discussion of issues on the agenda, the live communication of our delegations is also very important”, the Armenian PM said.

The prime ministers of the EAEU member states arrived in Armenia today for the participation in the session of the Eurasian Inter-governmental Council session.

