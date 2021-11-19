Military denies ordering high-ranking personnel to disengage

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 19, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian Ministry of Defense is denying as fake news the newspaper report claiming that during the November 16 Azerbaijani attack the Armenian military had ordered officers above the rank of Major to disengage from the combat zone.

“A media outlet report claimed that “During the latest military operations in Syunik officers above the rank of Major were not allowed to man positions in active combat zones”. This report has nothing to do with reality. We once again strongly call to refrain from spreading fake news,” the Ministry of Defense said.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan