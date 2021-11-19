EAEU member states eliminated 80% of barriers, Kazakhstan’s PM says

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 19, ARMENPRESS. The member states of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) have eliminated 80% of the barriers within the Union in five years, Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Askar Mamin said in his speech at the Eurasian Inter-governmental Council session in Yerevan.

“From 2016 till today, 80% of barriers ever existing in the domestic market within the EAEU has been eliminated. Major works have been done in a number of important sectors for the harmonization of trade conditions”, the Kazakh PM said.

He informed that the formation of concept of Eurasian good transportation system has already started.

“The works on constructing that infrastructure are already underway. The measures taken had a positive impact on the EAEU mutual trade, the volume of which comprised 52 billion USD in 9 months, increasing 32.5% compared to the same period of 2020 and 16.5% compared to pre-pandemic figure of 2019”, he said.

