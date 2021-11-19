Azerbaijan hands over bodies of three Armenian servicemen killed in the November 16 attack to the Armenian side

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 19, ARMENPRESS. The Azerbaijani side handed over the bodies of three Armenian servicemen killed in November 16 attack by the Azerbaijani armed forces against the eastern part of the Armenian border through the direct mediation of the Russian peacekeeping troops in Shushi, late in the evening of November 18, ARMENPRESS was informed from the Emergency Situations Service of Artsakh.

It’s mentioned that according to preliminary information, the bodies were evacuated from the administrative territory of Ishkhanasar village of Syunik Province.

The bodies were taken to Yerevan on November 19.

In the afternoon of November 16, the Azerbaijani Armed Forces once again violated the territorial integrity and sovereignty of the Republic of Armenia, attacking the Armenian positions in the eastern border area, using artillery, armored vehicles, firearms of various calibers. According to the agreement reached through the mediation of the Russian side, the fire was stopped at 18:30 on the same day.