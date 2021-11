Russian, Turkish FMs discuss regional issues

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 19, ARMENPRESS. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov discussed regional issues in a telephone conversation with his Turkish counterpart Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu, ARMENPRESS reports, Ria Novosti informs, citing its source in the Turkish foreign ministry.

“Today, the Turkish Foreign Minister had a telephone conversation with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, discussing bilateral relations and some regional issues”, the source said.