Yerevan PD detains 18 during protests

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 22, ARMENPRESS. Yerevan Police Department says 18 protesters are under arrest for failure to obey a lawful order during the Monday demonstrations in the Armenian capital.

Monday morning groups of demonstrators began blocking various streets in Yerevan, in what one of the organizers said was a “liberation movement” aimed at preventing the potential signing of a delimitation and demarcation document with Azerbaijan, which they say is going to be anti-Armenian. The leader of the Zartonk National Christian Party Ara Zohrabyan said they will block the streets for 44-minutes – a reference to the 44-day war – and noted that they believe it’s the only way to make others focus on what’s happening at the border.

The protesters intend to rally at 14:00 outside the government headquarters to demand Prime Minister Pashinyan to disclose any possible document which could be signed around the delimitation and demarcation. Zohrabyan said they will rally at the Republic Square again at 17:00 to raise awareness among the public.

Earlier, PM Pashinyan had revealed that Russia has proposed to launch the preparatory stage for the delimitation and demarcation process. PM Pashinyan said the proposal is acceptable.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan