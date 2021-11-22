Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   22 November

Russian peacekeepers continue daily monitoring of situation in Nagorno Karabakh

Russian peacekeepers continue daily monitoring of situation in Nagorno Karabakh

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 22, ARMENPRESS. The Russian peacekeepers continue conducting a daily monitoring of the situation in Nagorno Karabakh and controlling the maintenance of the ceasefire regime, the Russian defense ministry said in a statement.

“The servicemen of the observer station conduct daily control in their responsibility zones for the observance of the ceasefire regime. The Russian peacekeepers ensure the safe passing of vehicles through the checkpoints. In order to prevent potential provocations, they check all vehicles”, the representative of the Russian peacekeeping troops said.

 

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan








youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]