Ex-president Serzh Sargsyan summoned for questioning as ‘defendant’ – lawyer

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 22, ARMENPRESS. The former President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan is summoned to the Anti-Corruption Committee for questioning as a defendant, his lawyer Amram Makinyan said in a statement.

He said they received the summons Monday morning. According to Makinyan, the ex-president is summoned based on the testimonies of a person named Silva - an apparent reference to businesswoman Silva Hambardzumyan.

Makinyan lambasted the investigators, saying: “It’s ridiculous that after [moving] Silva’s testimony [back and forth] for three and a half years only today they ‘decided’ that she’s also bribed Serzh Sargsyan, when two years earlier he was already questioned under the same case as a witness and so far no circumstance has changed or added legally.”

Other details weren’t immediately available.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan