Armenia Finance Minister holds meeting with UNDP Resident Representative

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 22, ARMENPRESS. Minister of Finance Tigran Khachatryan received the new Resident Representative of the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) in Armenia Natia Natsvlishvili, the ministry reports.

Congratulating Mrs. Natsvlishvili on appointment and wishing a productive work, the minister expressed his readiness to always support her during her mission.

Minister Khachatryan introduced the guests on the government’s five-year action plan, the program goals and priorities.

Natia Natsvlishvili thanked for the reception and stated that she closely follows and highly values the Armenian government’s ongoing reforms. She stated that the development and expansion of the bilateral cooperation is a priority.

The sides discussed also the opportunities of implementing the sustainable development goals and the new partnership directions.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan