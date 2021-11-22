YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 22, ARMENPRESS. Hayastan All-Armenian Fund's Annual Telethon will be held in a new format this year.

“Coming up to this year’s Thanksgiving Telethon, on behalf of the Hayastan All Armenian Fund, I wanted to thank each and every one of you for your continued efforts and support to the Armenian people. The large scale critical projects carried out in Artsakh and Armenia have only been possible thanks to you, hundreds of thousands of you from around the world and your dedication to our Homeland.

This year’s annual Telethon will have a different format to those in previous years. The Armenian Telethon will begin at 6pm local time on H1TV and over 3 hours the Himnadram team themselves will present the extensive projects carried out over the last year both in Armenia and more specifically in Artsakh.

It will be broadcast on H1TV starting at 6pm local time with a live stream on the H1 website at www.H1TV.am. It will also be broadcast on H1 Satellite later on in the day and the full program will be available on the Fund’s website after Nov 25th.

The traditional Armenia Fund Thanksgiving Telethon will take place at 4pm local Los Angeles time.

We hope you’ll be able to join us and see how you have made a difference in the lives of thousands of Armenians”, Executive Director of Hayastan All-Armenian Fund Haykak Arshakyan said in a statement.