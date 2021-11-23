LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 22-11-21
LONDON, NOVEMBER 23, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 22 November:
The price of aluminum up by 0.42% to $2655.00, copper price up by 0.73% to $9615.00, lead price up by 0.32% to $2229.00, nickel price up by 1.46% to $20125.00, tin price down by 0.13% to $38450.00, zinc price up by 1.48% to $3227.00, molybdenum price stood at $45000.00, cobalt price stood at $61550.00, “Armenpress” reports.
Measurement unit is 1 tonne.
