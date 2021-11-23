“Birth of Hope” – First IVF baby born in Artsakh

STEPANAKERT, NOVEMBER 23, ARMENPRESS. Artsakh’s first in vitro fertilization (IVF) baby was born today, with local news reports describing it as the “Birth of Hope”.

The President of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan personally congratulated the family of the newborn.

He noted that the IVF program in Artsakh is funded by the government since last year and is part of the free healthcare in accordance with his campaigning promise.

“The difficult war unfortunately drastically changed the moods and plans in our lives, but for the sake of our people’s will and determination, for our holy fallen brothers and sisters, and our responsibility for the future we must live and continue what’s been left unfinished. My warm and sincere congratulations to the newborn’s family. I am sure that soon this great happiness will embrace new families. And the government will spare no means to give such happiness to families,” President Harutyunyan said in a statement.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan