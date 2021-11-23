Yerevan City Hall to introduce unified ticketing system for public transport

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 23, ARMENPRESS. The Yerevan City Hall announces an open public tender for introducing a unified public transport ticketing system and selecting a financial operator.

In a statement the City Hall said that the introduction of the ticketing system envisages a complex reform program of the field, without which the full operation of the new route network would be impossible.

The new program will contribute to the increase of service quality in the field of public transport, ensuring control and transparency in the sale of tickets, increasing the number of people using public transport, decreasing service expenditures, etc.

Legal entities can participate in the tender. The tender is open and is being held by one phase.

