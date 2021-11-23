Armenian, Azerbaijani leaders to discuss POWs issue in Brussels

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 23, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan and Azerbaijani president Ilham Aliyev will discuss humanitarian issues, including the issue of war prisoners during the December 15 meeting in Brussels, ARMENPRESS reports Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan said in an online press conference, answering the question what expectations Armenia has from the Brussels meeting.

"The important nuance is that we will try not to mix the agendas discussed in different formats. I think, yes, one of the issues to be discussed in Brussels will be humanitarian issues, including the issue of war prisoners. And within the framework of the EU’s Eastern Partnership, issues of our relations will be discussed. There will also be a general contextual discussion. And I do not think it is good to form expectations from any specific meeting, either negative or positive, one should not expect such rapid results”, Pashinyan said.

There are tensions in the region, and in order to overcome those tensions, Pashinyan attached great importance to negotiations and use the opportunities for negotiations. He also highlighted that exaggerated expectations or apocalyptic moods should not be shaped over those negotiations.

The Prime Minister reminded that a meeting will be held in Sochi on November 26 through the mediation of the Russian President. "By the way, the talks about that meeting did not start yesterday, they had started earlier. Such meetings and agreements should be positively reacted”, the Prime Minister said.