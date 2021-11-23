Pashinyan speaks about chances for a new war and the direct contact between Defense Ministers of Armenia, Azerbaijan

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 23, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan referred to the question if there are risks for a new war with Azerbaijan.

ARMENPRESS reports Pashinyan said in an online press conference that there is belligerent behavior by Azerbaijan, which must be restrained, including by international levers. "But we do not avoid direct contacts with Azerbaijan, and we will not avoid it. Why is the international community mediating contacts between the Defense Ministers? I will answer this question from neutral position: finally, it’s enough for the sides to accuse each other in provocations. Now I have instructed our Minister of Defense to actively use this communication, to exchange information about ceasefire violations by the Azerbaijani Armed Forces with the Minister of Defense of Azerbaijan, suggesting that the Minister of Defense of Azerbaijan should do the same, so that we can see who responds to the incidents and in what way. And this will make it clearer who is more interested in provocations. If it turns out that both sides are not interested in provocations, much better. I mean, the international approach to this issue is very important, but this does not mean that we will refuse to discuss these issues with Azerbaijan, to speak directly”, Pashinyan said.

He added that there is a possibility of a face-to-face discussion with the president of Azerbaijan in Brussels, and he is ready for that discussion. "But I said that the discussion should have a specific topic. The first topic should be the assessments of the general situation; during that discussion, it should be found out who is interested in destabilizing the situation. If it turns out that neither he nor me are interested, and I can guarantee that we are not interested, it is much better," Pashinyan said.