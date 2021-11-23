According to unverified data, 24 Armenian servicemen considered missing are captured by Azerbaijani forces – Pashinyan

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 23, ARMENPRESS. According to unverified data, the 24 servicemen, with whom the communication was interrupted on November 16, have been captured, ARMENPRESS reports Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyans said in an online press conference.

"You understand that it is not the right thing for me to speak about unverified information, so let's put it under this conditional title. According to unverified data, a larger number of soldiers were taken prisoner. Some of them, about whom we were thinking as dead, are in fact captured, according to unverified information", Pashinyan said.

He noted that following the hostilities on November 16, the Armenian side has 6 confirmed victims, 24 + 8 captives.

"These data still need final clarification. There are also reports that there are wounded among the captives, at least one of them was injured not slightly. In other words, he was captured in a situation where he could not resist. Naturally, we are working hard for the return of all of them”, Pashinyan said.

Earlier, the Armenian Ministry of Defense issued a statement saying that 13 servicemen were taken prisoner as a result of the actions of Azerbaijan on November 16, and the communication with 24 servicemen was interrupted during the hostilities.