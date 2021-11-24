Russian Metrogiprotrans proposes $500 million worth development project for Yerevan subway

YEREVAN, NOVEMEBR 24, ARMENPRESS. Yerevan Mayor Hayk Marutyan held a meeting with the President of the Board of Directors of Metrogiprotrans Valeriy Abramson after the Russian company was awarded the contract on developing the new Ajapnyak station of the Yerevan subway.

Aside from the development of the station, Abramson noted that Metrogiprotrans has offered the Armenian government a 500,000,000 dollar development project for the Yerevan metro. He said the Russian Insurance Agecy for Export Loans is ready to assist the program with beneficial terms.

“With these funds we’ll probably be able to refresh also the old infrastructures of the metro, and we can also plan the parts of the city where the stations could expand to,” he said.

The original version of the project envisaged the construction of a bridge above Hrazdan only for the metro, and the Russian company is recommending building also a second level for cars or pedestrians. During the meeting the sides however noted that it would be better to build an underground station instead of a station on the bridge, which would allow further development of other infrastructures.

At the end of the meeting, Mayor Marutyan presented the signed contract to Abramson.

