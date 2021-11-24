Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 24-11-21

YEREVAN, 24 NOVEMBER, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 24 November, USD exchange rate up by 0.96 drams to 478.11 drams. EUR exchange rate down by 1.46 drams to 535.72 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate up by 0.03 drams to 6.40 drams. GBP exchange rate up by 0.09 drams to 638.37 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price down by 11,685.79 drams to 27502.08 drams. Silver price down by 27,493.46 drams to 366.07 drams. Platinum price down by 14,776.67 drams to 15156.39 drams.