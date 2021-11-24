New Ambassador of Germany presents credentials to Armenian President

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 24, ARMENPRESS. New Ambassador of Germany to Armenia Viktor Richter presented his credentials today to President Armen Sarkissian, the Armenian President’s Office said.

Armen Sarkissian wished the German Ambassador success and stated that Armenia and Germany have big cooperation potential and good prospects.

The Ambassador assured that he will make all his efforts to expand the bilateral partnership in all areas.

President Sarkissian said that Germany is one of the leading countries in the world in different areas, including the innovate technologies, and in this context he emphasized the importance of cooperation with the German scientific-educational institutions, tech companies, with some of which there are already preliminary agreements. Armen Sarkissian said that he links Armenia’s future especially with the development of new technologies, innovations, science and education, and his initiative ATOM (Advanced Tomorrow) is directed for this purpose.

The Armenian President and the German Ambassador also agreed that the two countries have good cooperation traditions and big potential in different fields and greater results are possible to achieve with further steps.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan