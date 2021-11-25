Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   26 November

Citizens in Armenia can be re-vaccinated against COVID-19 six months after receiving second shot

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 25, ARMENPRESS. Citizens in Armenia can be re-vaccinated against COVID-19 six months after receiving the second shot, Minister of Healthcare Anahit Avanesyan told reporters after the Cabinet meeting today.

“Yes, after six months, they can get that booster. I would like to inform that at this moment it is being carried out and citizens apply”, she said.

 

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan

 








