COVID-19: New cases drop in Armenia amid growing vaccination rates

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 25, ARMENPRESS. A “significant and serious” drop of new confirmed cases of COVID-19 is recorded in Armenia, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said at the Cabinet meeting.

He explained the decrease with both the prolonged holidays in schools and the vaccination rates.

“First of all, of course the one-week extension of school holidays played some role, but we knew from the beginning that when the fully vaccinated figure passes the 250,000 threshold it would impact the daily cases. Today, the number of fully vaccinated people is above 400,000, which is very good news, but this shouldn’t lower our guard because we’ve seen how the virus mutates,” the PM said.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan