Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 25-11-21

YEREVAN, 25 NOVEMBER, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 25 November, USD exchange rate up by 2.11 drams to 480.22 drams. EUR exchange rate up by 3.23 drams to 538.95 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate up by 0.04 drams to 6.44 drams. GBP exchange rate up by 1.96 drams to 640.33 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price up by 11.76 drams to 27513.84 drams. Silver price down by 3.32 drams to 362.75 drams. Platinum price down by 56.63 drams to 15099.76 drams.