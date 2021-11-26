Pashinyan travels to Russia to meet Putin, Aliyev
11:16, 26 November, 2021
YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 26, ARMENPRESS. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has departed for Russia, his office said in a press release.
PM Pashinyan will travel to the resort town of Sochi to have a trilateral meeting with the President of Russia Vladimir Putin and President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.
Pashinyan will also hold a separate meeting with President Putin.
Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan
