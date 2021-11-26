Azerbaijan returns two Armenian captives

Last updated: 15:57 (GMT+4)

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 26, ARMENPRESS. On November 26, the Azerbaijani authorities transferred two captive Armenian citizens to Armenia.

The citizens who were repatriated from Azerbaijan are Mihran Musayelyan (born 2000) and Aren Aramyan (born 1993), the Ministry of Defense said.

The President of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan said in a statement that one the November 26 repatriated nationals is the resident of Artsakh who had accidentally crossed into Azeri-controlled territory on November 23 while the other returned captive is a serviceman who was shot and wounded and subsequently captured on November 16 in a military position.

