Armenian Embassy condemns new “despicable and futile” Azeri propaganda provocation in Thessaloniki

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 26, ARMENPRESS. Azerbaijani organizations in Thessaloniki incited another propaganda provocation at a bus stop in the Greek city, where a similar incident had taken place days earlier.

Earlier this week an Azeri propaganda effort to falsely depict the Armenian town of Shushi as Azerbaijani was swiftly removed by Greek authorities after a public bus in Thessaloniki was seen with an advertisement promoting the Azeri occupation of the Armenian city.

Now, the Azerbaijani propagandists have carried out a similar effort in the same city.

“On November 25 the same forces incited a similar propaganda provocation at a bus stop in the same city, with all measures currently being taken to immediately remove it. The Armenian Embassy in Greece condemns the despicable and futile propaganda provocations of the Azerbaijani organizations,” the Armenian Embassy in Greece said in a statement.



