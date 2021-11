Armenian PM arrives in Russia for trilateral talks with Putin and Aliyev

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 26, ARMENPRESS. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan arrived in the Russian city of Sochi where trilateral talks are expected with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev.

Aside from the trilateral talks, the Armenian prime minister will also hold a separate meeting with President Putin, his office said.

