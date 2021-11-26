Pashinyan-Putin-Aliyev meeting kicks off in Sochi

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 26, ARMENPRESS. The meeting of Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, President of Russia Vladimir Putin and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev kicked off in the Russian city of Sochi.

Before the meeting Russian President Vladimir Putin held a bilateral meeting with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, during which the Russian leader touched upon the settlement of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict and the border incidents.

Russian presidential spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said today that after the trilateral talks Putin will hold a bilateral meeting with Armenian PM Nikol Pashinyan.

The Kremlin reported earlier that during the November 26 trilateral talks issues relating to the restoration of trade-economic and transportation communications will be in the focus. It was also reported that the three leaders will outline the further steps for strengthening stability and establishing peaceful life in Nagorno Karabakh.

The Armenian PM and the Azerbaijani President will meet also on December 15 this year in Brussels on the sidelines of the Eastern Partnership summit.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan