Conditions are being made for future peaceful life in Karabakh – Putin

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 26, ARMENPRESS. President of Russia Vladimir Putin assesses the fact that there are no large-scale military operations in the region as one of the greatest achievement, Putin said in a trilateral meeting with Armenian PM Nikol Pashinyan and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev.

“During this period really much has been done. Unfortunately, not all issues are resolved yet. I know also about the border incidents, the tragic incidents when people are killed and injured from both sides. We all should pay special attention to all these. In fact, that is the reason we have gathered today to avoid similar incidents in the future. But in general, quite much has been done in a year. First of all, large-scale hostilities are no longer taking place, which is already good. During this period, with our support, joint work has been carried out to return the refugees, 53 thousand refugees have already returned to their places of permanent residence. A good monitoring group has been set up, the peacekeeping unit is working, and as far as I understand, both sides assess that it is working with honor, ensuring safe living conditions for the people. The Russian-Turkish monitoring center is also working. But the most important thing is that conditions are being created for a future peaceful life. This is the important thing”, ARMENPRESS reports Putin as saying.

The Russian President reminded that there is a trilateral working group co-chaired by the Deputy Prime Ministers of Armenia, Azerbaijan and Russia, which deals with the unblocking of economic and transport communications in the region.

“My colleagues reported to me on the process of the work. It is difficult, but, nevertheless, this work is moving forward; there are grounds to presume that in the near future we will be able not only to approve the work of the relevant group for unblocking transport communications, but also to make the necessary decisions. I think that this is the goal of all our efforts, that is, to create conditions for the revival of the region, for that people there can feel safe, be able to engage in the economy, to develop their economy. And all this, of course, should have the most favorable impact on the living standards of citizens”, Putin said.