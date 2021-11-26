Deputy PM Matevosyan meets with President of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 26, ARMENPRESS. Deputy Prime Minister of Armenia Hambardzum Matevosyan had his first meeting in the new status with the President of the Republic of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan, ARMENPRESS was informed from the Office of the Deputy Prime Minister.

Congratulating Hambardzum Matevosyan on assuming the post of Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia, the President of Artsakh wished success and achievements in his activities for the benefit of Armenia and Artsakh.

During the working meeting, issues of bilateral cooperation, the ways of solving the existing socio-economic problems were discussed. The sides also touched upon issues related to Nagorno Karabakh conflict and security.